Roosevelt Butler
GREENVILLE — Mr. Roosevelt "Roo" Butler, Jr. 67, of Greenville, owner of Struggle's Family Restaurant, passed on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at McCall Hospice House. He was a son of the late Roosevelt, Sr. and Dorothy Mayes Butler.

Surviving: his wife, Hattie Dennis Butler of the home; three daughters, Rokesha Butler, Tomeka Dennis, both of Greenville, S.C. and Yvonda Dennis of Atlanta, Ga.; four sons, Sikeo Butler, Timothy Dennis, Damien Lykes, all of Greenville, S.C. and Ishmeal of Baltimore, Md.; one sister, Sheryl (Walter) Edens of Easley, S.C.; one brother, Preston Butler of Greenville, S.C.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
