PICKENS — Roy Bowen, 92, husband of the late Marilyn Davis Bowen, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at AnMed Cannon Memorial Hospital. Born on Jan. 8, 1928, he was an original of Pickens County, S.C. He was a son of the late Robert Pickens Bowen and Janie Chastain Bowen. Roy was retired from Ryobi and a member of Zion United Methodist Church. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, yardwork, and caring for others. Roy was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews and his two caregivers, Dale Davis (Sheila) and Beatrice Davis. He was preceded in death by his eight siblings, Robert Bowen, Bruce Bowen, Janie Hendley, J.C. Bowen, Walter Bowen, Reece Bowen, Ray Bowen, and Eva Lee Bowen. A private graveside service will be held for Roy at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.



