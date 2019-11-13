LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Elrod were held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Kings Grove Baptist Church. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Roy Eugene Elrod, 73, of 905 Liberty Highway, passed away peacefully, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at AnMed Health in Anderson. Born in Easley, he was a son of the late William Truman and Nora Howard Elrod. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was a 1964 graduate of Pickens High School and retired from BASF where he worked for 32 years. He enjoyed bowling and fishing but more especially, he loved his grandkids. He was an active member of Kings Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Melanie Gillespie(Dale) of Central; two sons, Bradley Elrod(Melonee) and Eric Elrod, both of Liberty; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Alice Scruggs and Lucinda Looper; and three brothers, William, Derwin and Ray Elrod.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child c/o Kings Grove Baptist Church, 1335 Old Seneca Highway Central, SC 29630.

The family will be at the home of his son, Bradley Elrod at 905 Liberty Highway Liberty, SC 29657.

