PICKENS — Roy Franklin Thrift, 81, of Pickens, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Born in Buchanan County, Va., he was a son of the late Clarence and Floris Stewart Thrift.

Mr. Thrift was retired from the Federal Government, in San Diego, Calif., as a Firefighter for over 27 years. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, traveling and photography. He also was a US Navy veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Victoria Lea Thrift of Alpine, Calif.; his children, Steven Thrift (Joyce) of Pickens, Adrien Thrift (Cynthia) of Greenville, Jacqueline Smith (Daren) and Aimee Wolf (Elvis) all of Alpine, CA; fifteen grandchildren, Shawn, Travis, Andrew, Nathaniel, Ian, Kyle, Tatum, Hayden, Ava, Aubrey, Arden, Andie, Elijah, Ethan and Adelynn; a sister, Sharon Alexander of Pickens; and brothers, Horace Thrift and Ray Thrift both of Pickens.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter Madeline Holiday; and brothers, Dwight Thrift, Curtis Thrift and Ted Thrift.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Inurnment will be in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Flowers will be accepted.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.