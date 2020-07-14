Ruby James

EASLEY — Ruby Shepherd James, 92, of Easley, went to Heaven to be with her late husband of 54 years, Wallace James, on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Ruby was born in Swain County, N.C., on Sept. 8, 1927, daughter of the late William Coleman Shepherd and Ollie Bowers Shepherd. She was a sweet and caring soul who loved spending time with her family. Ruby was retired from Swirl Inc. in Easley and she enjoyed gardening and cooking wonderful meals for those she loved. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, including her infant son, Billy Lee and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her four children, Tommy James (Joyce) of Easley, Barbara Johnson (Mike) of Easley, Doris Duckworth (Carlyle) of Pickens and Tony James (Barbara) of Easley; seven grandchildren, Steven James (Lori), Rhonda James, Sandra Johnson, Sherry Crowe (Barry), Tammy Byers (David), Terry Duckworth (Tracy) and Becki Owens (Travis); nine great-grandchildren, Michael Harrison, Brandy Harrison, Reagan Crowe, Katrina Alexander, Sean Byers, Hunter Duckworth, Logan Hall, Tanner Owens and Dylan James; seven great-great-grandchildren, Luke, Ryland, Gavin, MaKenna, Chesnee, Carson, and Gracie. She is also survived by two special sister-in-laws, Lillian Shepherd and Betty Ann Shepherd, both of Bryson City, N.C., and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 15, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Reverend Randy McAlister officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, SC. Online condolences may be expressed to the James family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, is assisting the James family in making arrangements.