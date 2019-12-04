EASLEY — Ruby Massingill Stancell, 93, widow of the late JD Stancell, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Born in Six Mile, she was the daughter of the late James Randolph and Irene Lark Massingill. The last surviving member of her immediate family, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother JP Massingill and her sisters, Edna Ellenburg and Addie Lee Collins.

She was a faithful member of Arial Baptist Church for over 70 years.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Rudy and Carolyn Stancell; her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Roger Dalton; four grandchildren, Zach Stancell, Roger Dalton, II, Jason Dalton and Brett Dalton; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial followed in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Sunday afternoon the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640.

