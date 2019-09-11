CENTRAL — Rudolf "Rudy" Hartwig Stürner, 66, husband of Janice Evelyn Allen Stürner passed away suddenly Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Rudy was born in Aidlingen, Germany, son of the late Hoyt Powell and Hermine Stürner. He retired from Ryobi after 46 years as a Senior Lab Technician. He was member of Liberty First Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Enjoying fishing, football, and spending time with his little fur baby, Bella.

Surviving are his wife of the home; daughter, Penny Winchester (Donald) of Easley; son Jonathan Stürner (Sara) of Central; one brother, Patrick Powell of Easley, three grandchildren; Tiffany Barnes (David), Will Stürner, and Katie Stürner, and one Great Grandchild, Dakota Barnes. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Septe. 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Liberty First Baptist Church, Liberty S.C., visitation will be held from 2-2:50 p.m. prior to service at the church. Burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central, SC..

Condolences my be expressed at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central, SC 29630.