EASLEY — Russell "Gene" Eugene Dunlap Jr., 74, of Easley, husband of Barbara A. Dunlap, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Russell Eugene Dunlap Sr., and Katherine Kelly Dunlap.

Gene attended Clemson University and loved to play baseball. His career spanned a lifetime with Saco-Lowell, where he served in various roles of responsibility. He enjoyed being able to golf and playing cards, but most of all he loved his friends and family. He was a member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 51 years, are his son and daughter-in-law, Russell E. "Rusty" Dunlap, III (Kaye); and grandson, Russell Allen Dunlap.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Matthias Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthias Lutheran Church, 501 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.

