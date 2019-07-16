EASLEY — Mr. Rusty Brayn Benton, 50, husband of Michelle Graham Benton, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in Cabarrus County, N.C., the son of the late Wade Gilliam Benton and the late Brenda Gail Nance Cauble, Mr. Benton was a graduate of East Rowan High School and was employed as a superintendant with Sloan Construction. He was of the Baptist faith.

Rusty loved the outdoors and sitting on his back deck listening to his music, but his greatest love was his spending time with his family and being a paw-paw. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of the home, are his "Pop", Paul Cauble of Salisbury, N.C.; one son, Mason B. Benton (Brandi) of Easley; four daughters, Brittany Graham (Ranson) of Salisbury, N.C., Ashley Benton (Paul) of Venice, Fla., Amanda Ashley of Ware Shoals and Alysha Lucy (Josh) of Taylors; three sisters, Kim Matthews of Pennsylvania, Tasha Hall of Salisbury, N.C., and Tonia Benton of Ware Shoals; and 12 grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.