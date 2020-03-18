MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Ruth Davis Allen, 98, passed away on Friday March 13, 2020. She was born in Pickens, S.C., daughter of the late Charlie and Susan H. Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Allen Sr., four sisters Lois Ellenburg, Vallie Mae McDaniel, Louise Bates, Mary Elizabeth Davis, three brothers J.D. Davis, Earl Davis and Charles Davis. Mrs. Davis graduated from Anderson College (University) in 1942. She worked at Lucia Elementary and later at Pinewood Elementary in Mount Holly. She was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in Lucia.

She is survived by her son Vernon Leroy (Lee) Allen and wife Donna of Gastonia, two grandchildren Will Allen and Sydney Allen. Two sister in laws, Evelyn Davis and Martha Jean Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Allen was held 1 p.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the New Covenant United Methodist Church. The family received friends from 11:45-12:45 prior to the service at the church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to New Covenant United Methodist Church, 14514 Lucia Riverbend Highway, Mount Holly, NC 28120.