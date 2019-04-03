LIBERTY — Ruth Anne Gilstrap Dawson, 66, wife of Robert H. Dawson, Jr., passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pickens, S.C., she was a daughter of Mattie Ruth Hammond Campbell of Greer and the late Henry Fred Gilstrap. Ruth Anne was a homemaker and a member of The Church For All People in Liberty.

Surviving in addition to her husband are sons, David Cody Dawson (Tina) of Central and Joseph Tilman Dawson (Desi) of Liberty, S.C.; daughters, Tanya Leigh Whitworth (Kenneth) of Salem and Carrie Ellen Dawson of the home; brother, Walter Campbell of Williamston, S.C.; sister, Angie Ross of Westminster; grandchildren, Eden Whitworth, Kent Whitworth, Aidan Dawson, Peyton Dawson, Parker Dawson, Candise Rhodes and Jamie Rhodes; and great grandchildren, Levi Ridley, Arianna Ridley and Alyssa Whitworth.

A Private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

