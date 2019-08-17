CENTRAL — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Fisher were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation was held prior to the service from 1:30-3 p.m. at Liberty Mortuary. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Ruth Smith McAlister Fisher, 85, of 374 Mountain View Drive, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at AnMed Health in Anderson. Born in Central, she was the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Ida M. Nix Smith. She was retired from Garrett's Department Store and enjoyed spending time with her family as well as working word puzzles and shopping. She was a member of Cannon Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Paul McAlister (Cathey) of Pendleton, Keith McAlister (Janet) of Norris and Freddie McAlister of Central; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Jimmy C. McAlister; her second husband, Everett J. Fisher; and two sisters, Ruby Richardson and Aileen Wheeler.

The family will be at the home of her son, Keith McAlister at 228 Robinson Bridge Road Norris, SC 29667.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.