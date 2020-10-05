EASLEY — Mrs. Ruth Bolding Gilbert, 91, wife of the late Lonnie E. Gilbert, Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Samuel Monroe Bolding and the late Ellie Collins Bolding, Mrs. Gilbert was a retired bookkeeper with Brookfall Apartments and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Lonnie Gilbert, Jr. (Amber) of Simpsonville; a daughter-in-law, Ruby Greene of Easley; three grandsons, Ronnie Greene of Easley, Randy Greene of Greer and Gage Gilbert of Simpsonville; three great-grandsons, Samuel Greene of Easley, Nicholas Greene of Easley and Silas Greene of Greer; and a step-son, Mickey Gilbert (Tracy) of Columbia.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Gilbert was predeceased by a son, Gary Lester Greene; four brothers, Leroy Bolding, Carl Bolding, Ernest Bolding and Charles Bolding; and a step-daughter, Judy Mann.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. David Gallamore officiating. Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.