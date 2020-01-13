Ruth Kelley

Obituary
PICKENS COUNTY — Ruth E. Crawford Kelley, 88, widow of Earl Kelley passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her residence.

Ruth was born in Anderson County, a daughter of the late George and Ida Nix Crawford. She was a former employee of Eljean Textiles in Pickens. Ruth enjoyed making homemade quilts and various types of jellies.

Surviving are daughters, Diane Bryant of Six Mile and Glenora Arnold of Liberty; a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by sons, Ricky Donald, Lewis Donald and Doug Donald; and daughter, Brenda Lewis.

Funeral services were Thursday in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in King's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday at the funeral home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
