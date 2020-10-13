Ruth McGuire

EASLEY — Mrs. Ruth Adelle James McGuire, 89, loving wife of Robert "Bob" McGuire, of Easley, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. McGuire was born in Liberty, S.C., on May 19, 1931, to the late Raymond and Estelle Batson James. She retired from Sears Corporation as an appliance salesperson, and was a very active member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church of Easley, where she taught Preschool for 46 years.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. McGuire is survived by two sons: Mike McGuire (Kim) and Rev. Mark McGuire (LuAnne), both of Easley; a sister: Dorothy Berlin of Greer; three grandchildren: Hannah Burdette (Grady) of Easley, James Howard McGuire (Mary Beth) of Athens, Tenn., and Caleb McGuire (Paige) of Pelzer; and one great-grandchild: Irvin James McGuire of Athens, Tenn.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McGuire was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. Keith Kelley, Rev. Rodney Graham, and Rev. Whit Brezeale officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Pruitt Hospice: 1510 N. Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621; or to Pathway Church of Piedmont, where her son, Mark is Pastor: C/O 1198 Zion School Road, Easley, SC 29642 or via their website at www.pathwaychurchsc.com.

The family is at the home.

