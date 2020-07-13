Ruth Sharp

LIBERTY — Private graveside services will be held at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No formal visitation is planned.

Ruth Elaine Sharp, 87, of Liberty, S.C., died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Anderson Area Medical Center.

Born in Whitewater, Ind., she was the widow of John Sharp and a daughter of the late Herman and Crystal Lesley Alexander.

She was a homemaker and a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church where she was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class.

Surviving are a son, Tim Sharp , of Richmond, Ind.; three daughters, Crissy Arnett (Steve) of Liberty, Joy Sharp, of Cateechee, and Tami Lamb (Steve) of Richmond, Ind.; a brother, Denver Alexander (Jan) of Richmond, Ind.; six grandchildren, Jeromy Arnett (Chari), Shawn Arnett, Laura Hope (Bill), Valerie May (Andrew), Kim Lamb, and Hallie O'Shields (Patrick); great-grandchildren, Emily Smith, Lillie Arnett, Hannah May, Jacob May, PJ O'Shields, and Connor O'Shields.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vada Arthur.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to United Christian Ministries, 303 Dacusville Highway, Easley SC 29640.

