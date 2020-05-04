Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ryker's life story with friends and family

Share Ryker's life story with friends and family



EASLEY — Ryker Zayne Padgett, of Easley, passed away April 21, 2020. He was born January 7, 2020 in Easley, SC. Ryker was the son of Kaylee Brendale Padgett. Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his grandmother, Donette Padgett; grandfather, Uriah Wood; an uncle, Tristen Padgett; an aunt, Blair Wood; a great-grandmother, Mary Padgett; a great-uncle, Bill Jerome Padgett; a great-aunt, Stella Padgett; and four cousins, Haylee and Landon Padgett, and Evan and Nathan Carter. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store