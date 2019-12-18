EASLEY – Sam T. Waters, age 76, born in Sterns, Kentucky and husband to his beautiful bride Yvonne Waters was called home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Mr. Waters was the son of the late Abraham Waters and Mildred Childress Waters.

Mr. Waters was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired machinist from Honeywell Industries in Greer, South Carolina. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where he was an assistant Sunday school teacher. Mr. Waters was a master gardener having earned an Associate's degree in horticulture. He wanted to be known for his years of working as a landscaper which was a passion. Mr. Waters loved hunting and spent as much time as he could in the woods and loved growing his flowers.

Surviving are his wife Yvonne Waters, daughter Lisa Sanders (Chad) of Greer, South Carolina and son Brett Waters (Pamela) of Easley, South Carolina. Mr. Waters is also survived by three sisters: Donna, Geraldine and Lois and a special niece Debbie Ball.

Mr. Waters is predeceased by eight siblings out of his family of twelve children.

A visitation was held at Dillard Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a chapel service at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Family is accepting flowers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Waters family.

