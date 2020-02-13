EASLEY — Samuel Rufus "Sammy" Ellenburg, Jr., 85, of Store Road, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at his home.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Samuel Rufus Ellenburg, Sr. and Flora Gilstrap Ellenburg.

Mr. Ellenburg was retired from the SC Highway Department after 26 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Keowee Masonic Lodge #79 A.F.M. He enjoyed hunting, working in his yard and listening to Bluegrass Music. Also, he proudly served his country in the US Army with the 101st Airborne.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Bettie Waldrop Ellenburg of the home; his children, Samuel Rickey Ellenburg of Easley and Shirley Ellenburg Truluck (Ray) of Greenville; grandchildren, Mary Beth Doherty (Reid), Sallie Gold (Casey) and Danielle Ellenburg; great grandchildren, Callen Merritt Gold, Merritt Reid Doherty and Riley Grace Ellenburg; and a sister, Joyce Owens of Easley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Lynn Ellenburg; sisters, Ressie Woods, Myrtle Corey and Wilma Conner; and brothers, Alcie, Ralph, Leland, Dewey, Louie and Herbert Ellenburg.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 from 1-2:45 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with the service following at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Dr. David Gallamore and Reverend Dr. Roger Couch officiating. Entombment was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 109 Laurens Rd building 1A, Greenville, SC 29607.

The family will be at the home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and

Crematory-Downtown, Easley.