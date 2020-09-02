Sandra Baldwin

LIBERTY — Sandra Moore Baldwin, 68, of 414 Hillandale Road, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Easley Place.

Born in Greenville, she was the wife of Douglas Wayne Baldwin and a daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred "Bill" Kelley Moore. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing. She was of the Church of God Faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Doug Baldwin, of Anderson and Aaron Baldwin(Jessica), of Liberty; three brothers, Tony, Ricky and Chip Moore, all of Piedmont; three sisters, Nan Evans, Julie Galloway and Sue Hooper, all of Piedmont; and five grandchildren, Hunter, Easton, Brianna, Brandon and Hayley.

No services are planned at this time. The family will be at their respective homes.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.