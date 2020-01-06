LIBERTY — Sandra Lee Baker Haynie, 72, of N. Old Pendleton Road, wife of the late James D. "Jimmy" Haynie, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Ealie Chappell Baker.

Mrs. Haynie was employed with Lankford Insurance Company prior to her illness. She was a member of Winding Creek Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano, going to Camp Meetings, and serving in many church activities.

Surviving are a son, Phil Black (Donna) of Greer; grandchildren, Deven and Adam Black; and brothers, Leonard Baker of Dacusville and Dawson Baker of Greer.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Hosea Baker.

The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.