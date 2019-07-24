LIBERTY — A memorial service to honor Sandra's life was conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at East Side Baptist Church. The family received friends prior to the service at the church.

Sandra Fowler Hendricks, 72, of 7 Fowler Street, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Albert Woodrow and Mamie Lou Spearman Fowler. She attended Liberty High School and retired from the South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Sandra was a longtime member of East Side Baptist Church. She loved camping, traveling, crochet, but most of all she wanted to be with her loving family.

Surviving are her husband, Larry Hendricks of the home; two daughters, Crystal Satterfield (Dan) and Deanna Smith (Miles) all of Liberty; a son, Brent James (Kristie) of Liberty; a step daughter, Lisa Medlin of Easley; a step son, Dean Mikell (Genia) of Easley; three brothers, Charles Fowler (Brenda) of Rome, Ga., Don Fowler (Joy) of Brooksville, Fla., and David Fowler (Brenda) of Anderson; 10 grandchildren, Ansley Hayes, Kelsey Hayes, Dalton James, McKinley Barnett, Kiley James, Aubrey Satterfield, Shana Medlin, Amber Medlin, Zach Mikell, Breanna Mikell, and Casey Mikell; also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Kamden, Keylen, Kyla, and Alijah.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Rollins.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to East Side Baptist Church, Christmas Store, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her caregiver Allison Fox, and also Halcyon Hospice, and her nurse, Dolores for their love and tender care.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.