EASLEY — Sandra "Sandy" Robertson Mason, 69, of Easley, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital due to injuries she sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Lee and Edna Mae Richardson Robertson. Ms. Mason loved spending time with her family, and close friends, she especially loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dog Kylie Rose. Ms. Mason was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Ms. Mason is survived by one son, Joey Mason of Six Mile; one daughter, Tammy McCauley (Craig) of Charleston; daughter-in-law, Pam Mason of Six Mile; seven grandchildren, Brently Lord (Lacey), Aaron Lord (Jasmine), Dylan Lord (Anna), Madison Lord, Brad Mason, Tim Mason, and Jacob Mason; three step-grandchildren, Catie McCauley, Cody McCauley, and Carson McCauley; seven great-grandchildren, Koen Lord, Jackson Mould, Lily Lord, Kyler Eichinger, Raelyn Lord, Riley Lord, and Hayden Mason; and many special friends and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Mason is predeceased by one brother Danny Lee Robertson.

The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, www.pcmow.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.