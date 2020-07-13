1/
Sandy Spearman
LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Spearman was held July 3, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Sandy Henley Spearman, 55, of Liberty, S.C., died suddenly Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home. Born in Easley, he was a son of Judy Roper Patterson of Liberty and the late William Henley Spearman. He was a machinist at Imperial Die Casting. He loved his family and enjoyed working on cars. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two daughters, Sabrina Spearman, of Liberty and Crystal Whitney of Lakewood, Wash.; three sons, Sammy Spearman, of Liberty, Matthew Whitaker of Clemson and Tristan Spearman of Anderson; a sister, Marie Alexander, of Liberty; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elbert and Viola Chapman Roper.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
