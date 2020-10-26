1/
Sara Rice
LIBERTY — Sara Jane Dickard Rice, 89, of Liberty, S.C., died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Roy and Evelyn Tipton Dickard.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Finley(John), of Easley; a brother, Henry Dickard(Donna), of Liberty; and three sisters, Martha Hughes, of Greenwood, Nancy Bowen(Jerry), of Easley, Dorothy Coggins(Bobby), of Travelers Rest.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Dacus.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Rice will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Social distancing will be observed. The family request for everyone to wear a face covering.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Roanoke Community Center: 224 Roanoke Road Liberty, SC 29657.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
