Sara Trotter

PICKENS — Sara Louise Trotter, 70, passed from this life on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Miss Trotter was born in Pickens County, S.C., a daughter of the late Ralph M. and Louise Conner Trotter. She was retired from Carter & Crawley, Inc. as an accountant and she was a member of Pickens First Baptist Church.

Sara had a heart for adventure. She loved traveling the country and sharing those experiences with others. She organized several charter bus tours taking family and friends with her, making new friends along the way. Sara enjoyed country music and a good book. She was loved by her family, especially her nieces and nephews who were fortunate to have called her "Aunt Sara."

Survivors include her sister, Iva Holcombe (Dwight), nieces and nephews Karen Doty (Brian), Melissa Rampersad (Benny), Jason Holcombe (Lori), Jennifer McSweeney (T.J.) and Chad Trotter, (Alanna) and a number of great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Miss Trotter was preceded in death by brothers Kenneth Trotter (Brenda) and Robert Trotter (Nancy).

Services will be conducted Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home with The Reverend Bryan Hester and The Reverend Scott Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

