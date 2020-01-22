EASLEY — Mrs. Sarah Margaret Evatt Willis, 90, wife of the late John Paul Willis, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Sam Evatt and the late Izetta McWhorter Evatt, Mrs. Willis retired from Swirl Manufacturing Company with more than 50 years of service and was the oldest member of Lenhardt Christian Fellowship.

Surviving are a son, John D. Willis (Sharon) of Easley; three daughters, Ann Bolding (Ray), Doris Herron, and Mary Medlin (Micky), all of Easley; six grandchildren, Paula Rowland, Brent Herron, Chad Herron, Heather Hennessee, Jonathan Willis and Emily Willis; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Willis was predeceased by six brothers, James, Willie, Sam, George, Daniel and John Evatt; a sister, Martha Rose Willis; and a son-in-law, Jerry Herron.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Private burial followed in the Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Willis to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621; or to , P.O. Box 1000. Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

