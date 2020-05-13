LIBERTY — Earl "Scott" Tucker, III, 80, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Flint, Mich., and later received his PHD from the University of Iowa. He enjoyed raising Labrador Retrievers and raising and jumping horses. Surviving are his wife, Celeste Nauman of the home; two sons, Scott W. Tucker (Doris) of Carrolton, Ga., and Gregg Tucker of Nashville, Tenn.; a brother, Chip Tucker of Michigan; also surviving are several grandchildren. Scott's wish was to be cremated and no services are currently planned. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020.