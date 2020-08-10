Sharolyn Inman

ANDERSON — Sharolyn Louise Ware Inman, 77, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Born in Barrackville, W.V., she was a daughter of the late Denzil Ray and Madalyn DeVault Ware. She retired from Anderson School District One, after 34 years of teaching, having taught at Wren Primary and Waccamaw Elementary School, in Horry County. She was a loving mother and grandmother and dedicated to teaching.

Survivors include daughters, Michelle Dutton (Kenneth) of Anderson and Nanette Wisham (Terry) of Williamston; son, Mark Inman (Amanda) of Easley; brother, Gary Ware of Tallahassee, Fla.; sister, Jean Yoder of Huntsville, Ala.; seven grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow at 2 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer is assisting the family.