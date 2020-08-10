1/
Sharolyn Inman
ANDERSON — Sharolyn Louise Ware Inman, 77, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Born in Barrackville, W.V., she was a daughter of the late Denzil Ray and Madalyn DeVault Ware. She retired from Anderson School District One, after 34 years of teaching, having taught at Wren Primary and Waccamaw Elementary School, in Horry County. She was a loving mother and grandmother and dedicated to teaching.

Survivors include daughters, Michelle Dutton (Kenneth) of Anderson and Nanette Wisham (Terry) of Williamston; son, Mark Inman (Amanda) of Easley; brother, Gary Ware of Tallahassee, Fla.; sister, Jean Yoder of Huntsville, Ala.; seven grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow at 2 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.graymortuary.com.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
AUG
6
Service
02:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Memories & Condolences

August 6, 2020
Glad I got to meet you . I’ll see you again in heaven . God our father gave you the ultimate healing. Sad for us but wonderful for you .
Darlene Burnette Poss
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
Anita Antici
Coworker
