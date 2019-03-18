EASLEY — Sharon McQueen Couch, 46, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of Lewis McWhorter of Liberty and the late Linda Ann Howard McQueen, Sharon retired from Wilbert Plastics and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are three sons, Joseph, Brandon and Austin McQueen; three daughters, Amanda Roncaioli, Kay Ann Couch and Jasmine Couch; a brother, Steve McQueen (Heather) of Liberty; and five grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Sharon was predeceased by a sister, Susan A. McQueen.

The family hosted a memorial service on March 15, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.