LIBERTY — Sharon Leroy Griffin, 68, wife of Howard Griffin for 52 years passed away, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence.

Sharon was born in Anderson County, a daughter of the late David R. and Gracie Willis Leroy. She was retired from Walmart in Central and she attended Liberty Church of God. She leaves behind a legacy like none other. Her favorite verse in the Bible was I Cor. 13:13, "Now abideth these three: faith, hope and charity; the greatest of these is charity." She lived this verse every day of her life. Beloved by all who knew her, her charitable heart never allowed anyone to go without. She was the solid rock and best friend to her entire family. Even in times of struggle, she was always willing to help a family or friend in need. The epitome of the Proverbs woman. Sharon was a pure soul and her loving kindness touched the hearts and lives of many. She will be cherished and loved.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Howard Griffin of Coates, N.C., David Griffin of Germany and Steven Griffin of Liberty; daughters, Leslie Griffin of Sparta, Tenn., Angel Griffin of Liberty and Gracie Thompson of Taylors; sister Jinx Hill of High Point, N.C.; grandchildren, Brandi Hardison, Kelly Brewington, Keith Griffin, Kevin Griffin, Steven Griffin, Jr., Aaron Griffin, Madison Castro, Jessica Griffin, Sean Griffin, Katelyn Fulmer, William Fulmer and Simon Foley; and great grandchildren, Noah Gary, Leah Hardison, Bryant Hardison, Bryston Hardison, Brandon Beasley, Tyler Beasley, Haley Brewington, Hunter Brewington, Jacob Brewington, Dannilynn Griffin, Braxton Griffin, Bailey Hill, Delilah Whitworth, Emmery Whitworth and Kaiden McKeithan; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws; and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by sisters, Rachel Owen and Laura Debty; grandson, George Griffin; and life long friends, Anthony and Revonda Ferreira. .

The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at her home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

