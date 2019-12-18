EASLEY — Sharon Rose Moore, age 75, wife of the late Walter Moore was called home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Born in Meridan, Conn., Ms. Moore was the daughter of the late Bruno Sutkowski and Lillian Gay Sutkowski. She was retired from retail sales and management having worked for convenience stores and Walmart. Ms. Moore was a very light hearted individual that loved her crafting. She won many a ribbon back in her day sewing. She was generous and known to be independent and not wanting people to do for her. Her boys remember her for her canning, cooking pumpkin cheesecake during the Christmas Season and her pasta dishes.

Surviving are sons Cliff Moore (Reschin) of Easley, S.C., and Craig Moore (Lisa) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Ms. Moore is also survived by a sister Kathy Rosa of Middleton, Conn., and her loving grandchildren Aidan Moore, Parker Moore and Madison Moore.

A visitation will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Moore family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.