CENTRAL — Sharon Gail Whitworth, 70, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, a daughter of the late Beron Randolph Whitworh, Sr. and the late Mary Viola Ginn Whitworth, Sharon attended Glassy Mountain Baptist Church, was a homemaker and loved spending her time making jewelry and crocheting.

Surviving are five children, Melissa, Dennis, Mary (Phil), Rony and Stacy; two sisters, Georgia and Bessie; eleven grandchildren, Corey (Amy), Catlin (Lauren), Jaimee (Tyler), Selena (T.J.), Shennandoah, Skyler, Slader, Randall, David, Giovanna (Michael) and Michael; and ten great-grandchildren, Hannah, Samuel, Elizabeth, Austin, Riley, Carolyn, Easton, Cooper, Abigail, Isaac, Isabella and Michael, Jr.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Randy, Ralph and Hovey; and three sisters, Marie, Mary and Rita Ann.

The family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley.

The family was at the home of Catlin and Lauren Hall.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.