Shaun Kemmerlin

EASLEY — Shaun Duncan Kemmerlin, 26, of Easley passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Pastor Heyward Evans will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Shaun was born on July 17, 1994 in Orangeburg, S.C. He was the son of Robert Keith Kemmerlin. He was employed by Wilbert Plastic Services. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Bobby Kemmerlin.

Survivors include his father, Robert Keith Kemmerlin, Jr.; grandmother, Annette Youmans; grandfather, James Youmans; sisters, Cheyenne Kemmerlin, Ashley Melton; two nephews, Axl Thames, Seamus Melton and a number of aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at 269 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.