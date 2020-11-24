1/
Shawn Reasner
PICKENS — Shawn Ray Reasner, 55, of Sunny Lane, Pickens, S.C., died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Chambersburg, Penn., he was a son of Freddy Ray Reasner of Dothan, Ala., and the late Marie Masse Pierce.

Shawn enjoyed music and dancing and spending time with his family. He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are his step mother, Sherrie L. Reasner of Dothan, Ala.; his sister, Audrey Lanier (David), of Pickens; two brothers, Craig Reasner of Pickens and Ben Reasner (Tammy), of Haines City, Fla.; his nephew Clint Lanier of Pickens; and two nieces, Heather Lanier of Easley and Mikayla Reasner of Knoxville, Tenn.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
