EASLEY — Sheila Wade Gibson, 70, widow of William Jerry Gibson, Sr., passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Born in Easley, she was the daughter of the late RC and Sara Dacus Wade.

Mrs. Gibson was retired from Garrett-Henderson Tax Service. She was a lifelong member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church where she was former WMU and Acteens Director, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and member of the King's Daughters Sunday school class and the Women of Faith.

Known to her family as Mema, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was serving her family and sharing the message of her Lord.

Surviving are two sons, Billy Gibson and wife, Joy and Brian E. Gibson and wife, Susan, all of Easley; four grandchildren, Katie, Leanna, Caroline and Griffin Gibson; brothers, Phil Wade and wife, Deb and Wyatt Wade and wife, Teresa, all of Easley; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 10-11:45 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home- Downtown with the funeral service following at Noon in the chapel with the Reverend Steven Wade and Reverend Zach Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Central.

Honorary escorts will be the King's Daughters Sunday School Class and the Women of Faith of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, SC Chapter, 713-D East Greenville Street, Box 194, Anderson, SC 29621 or Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC 29657.

The family would like to express gratitude to Meri Childress and Dretha Dorsey for their care and compassion shown toward Mema and our family during this time.

In the words of Mema, "Hug, Hug, Kiss, Kiss"

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.