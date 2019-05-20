PICKENS — Mrs. Sheila Elizabeth "She-She" "Me-Me" Webb, 63, of Pickens, passed on May 12, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Julius and Tina Jones Hendricks.

Surviving are her husband, Larry Webb of the home; one son, Marion (Sierra) Dukes of Fairburn, Ga.; three sisters, Julia Webb of Hay Market, VA, Lynn (Leon) Henderson of Easley, and Sandra Tane Carpenter of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were Friday, May 17, 2019, at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Secona Cemetery.