PICKENS — Mrs. Sheila Elizabeth "She-She" "Me-Me" Webb, 63, of Pickens, passed on May 12, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Julius and Tina Jones Hendricks.

Surviving are her husband, Larry Webb of the home; one son, Marion (Sierra) Dukes of Fairburn, Ga.; three sisters, Julia Webb of Hay Market, VA, Lynn (Leon) Henderson of Easley, and Sandra Tane Carpenter of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were Friday, May 17, 2019, at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Secona Cemetery.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2019
