Sheniqua Nash
EASLEY — Ms. Shenicqua "Lele" Nash 29, and baby Zion Nassir Williams of Easley, S.C., passed on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Richland County Hospital, Columbia S.C. She was a daughter of Corvette Cassandra White Artybridge and the late Tony Lee Nash.

Surviving is her mother, Corvette Cassandra White (Gary, Sr.) Artybridge; maternal grandmother, Barbara J. Bowens of Easley, S.C.; paternal grandmothers, Shirley Nash of Easley, S.C., and Eurice J. (Michael) Dawley of Norfork, Va.; two brothers, Raymito D. Artybridge of Starr, S.C., Gary R. (Monique) Artybridge, Jr., of Hampton, Va.; three Sisters, Sherrida Ware of Greenville, S.C., Tarrica N. Artybridge of Virginia Beach, Va., and Nevaeh I. Artybridge of Starr, S.C.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 2 p.m. at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
