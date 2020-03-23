EASLEY — Mr. Sherren Lucious "Rabbit" Powell, 66, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Tirel Lucious Powell and the late Myrtle Atkins Powell, Mr. Powell received his Associate Degree from Greenville Technical College and was a retired Supervisor with T & S Brass. He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church.

Rabbit loved the outdoors and was an avid rabbit hunter, was Treasurer of the Cove Creek Beagle Club, but his greatest love was his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his significant other, Tammy Renee Fant Childress of Easley; two sons, Jeremy Heath Hudson (Candace) of Liberty, and Wallace Tyson Powell (Stephanie) of Pickens; three sisters, Brenda P. Hayes (Arthur) of Pickens, Janie P. Mitchell (Gary) of Las Vegas, NV, and Kathy P. Masters (Randall) of Pickens; and six grandchildren, Blake Hudson, Jaxson Powell, Hannah Hudson, Eden Powell, Madelyn Powell and Addie Ruth Hudson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Powell was predeceased by a brother, James M. Powell; and a granddaughter, Lily Gwen Powell.

The family hosted a memorial service on March 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge View Baptist Church, Pickens.

The family received friends on Thursday at the church, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to the Tammy Renee Fant Childress Medical Expense Fund, 122 John Childs Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

