EASLEY — Shirley J. Bearden, 68, wife of the late Kenneth Bearden, passed from this life Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, Shirley was a daughter of Frances Ester Gilliland Stewart of Pickens and the late Robert Lee Stewart, Sr. She loved all her family but will be most remembered for the love of her grandchildren and her dogs.

Survivors include her mother Frances Ester Gilliland Stewart, sons; Billy Hayes and his wife Linda, Darrell Bearden, daughters; Tina LeCroy, Jennifer Owens and her husband Daniel, Terri Haley and her husband Jeff, a sister Diane Williams, brothers; Bobby Stewart and his wife Glenda and Johnny Stewart and his wife Stacy.

Shirley was predeceased by her father, her husband and a brother Wayne Stewart.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

To honor Shirley's memory, memorials may be made Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, South Carolina 29672.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Bearden family.