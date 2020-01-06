CENTRAL — Shirley Faye Chappell Berry, 67, of Central, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Shirley was born in Pickens County, a daughter of Mettie Rebecca George Chappell of Central and the late Calvin Chappell. She was of the Church of God faith. Shirley enjoyed stock car racing and loved kids.

Surviving are her son, Roger Dale Berry of Central; brothers, Rev. Vernell Chappell (Phyllis) of Liberty, S.C., and Edward Chappell of Central; sisters, Frances Davis (Ronnie), Elizabeth Holder (Luther) and Linda Rowland (Paul) all of Central and Geraldine Wilson and Joyce Fincannon (Mike) both of Central; grandchildren, Brady Berry, Brianna Berry and Nathaniel James Berry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

The family was at the home of a sister, Joyce Fincannon, in Central.

