FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Sidney "Sid" Merrell Waldrop, 93, of Fort Collins, Colo., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Poudre Valley Hospital. Sidney was a gentle man and will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Sidney was born Feb. 11, 1926 to C. Lester and Leila M. Waldrop in Easley, S.C., the only son of three children. Leila passed away when Sid was 10 years old. Lester married Agnes Henderson and they had two daughters. Sidney attended public schools in Easley, S.C. He earned an A.A. at Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, Calif.; B.S. at Southern Colorado State College, Pueblo, Colo., and M.S. at Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.

On June 12, 1946, Sidney M. Waldrop was united in marriage to the late Sara Rebecca Moser at Greenville, S.C. Sara passed away on Oct. 23, 1997. On Feb. 19, 1999, Sidney and Mary Katherine Malmsten Kettle Williams were married in Fort Collins, Colo.

Mary passed away on Oct. 24, 2014.

Sid served our great country in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Air Corps, and U.S. Air Force. After serving his country for 28 years, he retired with honors from the Air Force in 1972 as a Chief Warrant Officer. Upon his retirement, he was serving as a missile/nuclear safety officer with the Aerospace Defense Command. Following his successful military career, Sid then began a second career with Colorado State University, starting as a Safety Engineer and retiring as the Director of Environmental Health Services.

Sid was a lifelong member of Freemasonry and was very active in his Masonic Lodge. As a Mason he earned many degrees and honors and received his 50-year pin as a Master Mason. He was a past member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Fort Collins and served the church as its Lay Leader and on several committees. With his wife Mary K., he attended services at Unity Church of Fort Collins for many years and was very active in maintaining the church gardens. While his favorite activity was being of service to others, he also loved reading.

One of his favorite magazines was Popular Mechanics. He enjoyed tinkering with electronics and doing projects around the house.

Sidney is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Sara Moser Waldrop, his second wife Mary Katherine Waldrop, his sister Ethel Waldrop Rogers, and his stepson Roy Daniel Kettle.

Sidney is survived by his son Gary (Renee) Waldrop of Springfield, VA and his daughter Teresa (Larry) Banman of Kremmling, Colo.; his stepsons Ralph (Shann) Kettle of Fort Collins, Colo., William (Sandra) Kettle of Benton City, Wash.; his stepdaughters Christine (Charles) Wallace of Allen, KS, Cynthia Cregger of Elizabeth, Colo.; his sisters Rubynelle Waldrop-Lynne, Catherine Waldrop-Jenkins, and Linda Waldrop-Gunther; 17 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Masonic Lodge, 225 W. Oak, Ft. Collins. Resthaven Memory Gardens Burial, 1 p.m. Please leave the family a condolence and read the full online obituary at www.VesseyFuneralService.com

Anyone wishing to honor Sidney may donate to: Fidelity Lodge no. 192, 225 W. Oak, Fort Collins, CO 80521. The Lodge then distributes the donations to areas of need within their many charitable causes.