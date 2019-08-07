LIBERTY — Stanley Lloyd "Stan the Man" King, 52, husband of Missy King, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Born in Pickens, he was a son of Gracie Ellen Johnston Anders of the home and of the late S. T. "Jr." King, Jr. He was a tree surgeon and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include daughter, Tasha King New of Piedmont; sisters, Tammy Day of the home, Sandra Shivers of Easley; brothers, Timothy King of the home, and Steven King of Walhalla; step-brother, Stevie Anders; step-sister, Tammy Anders; and four grandchildren, Shay, Haleigh, Peyton, and Kasen. He had a special bond with his nephew, Jason King, and niece, Hannah Chapman.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 12-2 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 2 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family's GoFundMe page to go towards his grave marker, www.gofundme.com (link available on mortuary webpage). Any remaining funds will go to the Huntington Disease Society of America.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer is assisting the family, condolences may be left at www.graymortuary.com.