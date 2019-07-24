GREENVILLE — Mr. Stephen Miller "Steve" Robinson, 70, husband of forty-eight years to Dianne Pritchard Robinson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg County, a son of the late Rev. Carlton Miller Robinson and the late Melissa Willis Robinson, Steve was a graduate of Greenville High School. He attended North Greenville College and Mars Hill College. He loved Greenville and was incredibly proud of 'his' city.

For many years Steve was the owner/operator of U-SAVE Car Lease in Easley. In addition, he had a successful career with Jefferson Pilot Insurance Company. He lived a life of service to his community and church through Meals on Wheels, Greenville Textile Heritage Society, outreach groups and coaching. Being the son of a minister, Steve truly understood the inner working of the church and often offered assistance in even the smallest tasks. Steve was a member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Stephanie Robinson Tollison and husband, Christopher E. Tollison of Simpsonville; a son, Ryan Hamilton Robinson and wife, Wendi M. Robinson of Simpsonville; a brother, David Rice Robinson and wife, Elaine of Easley; and grandchildren, Garrett Ryan Tollison, Ellie Tollison, Sam Robinson, all of Simpsonville, Kory Griggs of Columbia and Adam Griggs of Travelers Rest.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Carlton Robinson; and a grandson, Carson Mitchell Tollison.

Steve was an avid sports fan, most particularly of Furman University football and basketball. He especially enjoyed beach music, 1950s nostalgia and The Statler Brothers. Steve was known for his incredible sense of humor. His joy was bringing a smile to the lips and a chuckle from within…and a belly laugh was even greater! He counted his friendships as one of his most treasured possessions. His wife, Dianne, was his biggest fan and truly the love of his life. His steadfast faith in God and his never-ending effort to leave all with a smile made us all better for having known him. Truly, Steve was a fine example of one of his favorite phrases: "ENJOY THE RIDE"!

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Easley First Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pickens County Meals On Wheels, 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC 29657 or to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 South Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.