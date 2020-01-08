EASLEY — Stephen Charles "Steve" Seay, 56, husband of Robin Medlin Seay, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, son of the late Charles L. Seay and the late Vivian Alexander Seay, he was employed with Esurance and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. Mr. Seay enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, racing, and football.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are children, James Seay and Candice Headen; and sister, Patty Lamb (Kenny) of Inman, S.C.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Janet Morgan and Christie Head.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the at heart.org