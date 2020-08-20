PICKENS — Steven A. Stancell, 49, of Pickens, S.C., passed away on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020 in his own home.

Born on July 23, 1971 in Pickens County, S.C., he was the son of Tommy Stancell and Shirley Stancell, the husband of Paula Jean Stancell, and the brother of Michael and Kim Stancell, William Stancell, Tony Stancell, and Gwen Rochester.

He attended and was a member of two churches in Pickens: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and East Pickens Baptist Church. Steven enjoyed spending time with his family, doing outdoor activities, and volunteering and helping his community.

He survived by his two sons: Conner Stancell (Brittany), and Ryan Stancell. He also survived by his two daughters Kali Chandler (Colby) and Alena Reddick. Steven was very blessed with one grandchild, Marcilene "Marcy" Stancell.

Donations will be accepted at Mt Tabor United Methodist Church and East Pickens Baptist Church.