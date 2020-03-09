LIBERTY — Sue Barnwell Entrekin, 82, of 11 Willard Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Brookdale of Easley.

Born in Central, she was the widow of Marion T. Entrekin and a daughter of the late Louis and Lillie Teat Barnwell. She was a homemaker and a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Janet Jameson of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; a sister, Shelby Freeman of Pickens; two grandchildren, Zach Tucker (Kallie) and Nick Tucker all of Jacksonville; two great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh and Jackson Tucker.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Patterson, and two brothers, Franklin and James Barnwell.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Miracle Hill Children's Home, 490 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville SC 29602 or by visiting www.miraclehill.org.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.