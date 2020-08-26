1/
Sue Rackley
1935 - 2020
EASLEY — Sue Barr Rackley, 84, wife of Kenneth E. Rackley, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Easley Place.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Colie and Hazel Capps Barr. Sue retired from Smith Mayflower after thirty years of service. She was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 63 years, are her daughter Lisa Rackley Jordan, of Arlington, Texas; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Entombment followed in the Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC, 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
