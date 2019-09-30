PICKENS — Emma Sue Sorrells Welborn, 82, wife of Thomas Eugene "Gene" Welborn, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019.

Mrs. Welborn was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Reverend Horace F. and Lila Farmer Sorrells. She was a homemaker and a member of Pickens First Baptist Church where she was a member of numerous church organizations including the W.M.U where she served as Co-Director.

Mrs. Welborn was a member of the choir, and for many years taught Sunday School. She also served as Chairperson and served on the board of directors of Pickens County Meals on Wheels for many years. She was constantly busy, loved to travel with her husband Gene, and enjoyed sewing. Mrs. Welborn will forever be remembered as a loving and Godly wife, mother, and Memie.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Gene Welborn, her son Mark Welborn and his wife Cathy of Clemson and her daughter Susan Williams and her husband Andy of Pickens. Also surviving are the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Ashley Raynor, Ben Welborn, Adam Welborn, Lauren Williams, Kelli Talley and her great grandchild, Patton Raynor. Also a brother Tommy Sorrells, and sisters, Carolyn Nalley and Patricia Greer survive her.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Welborn was predeceased by a brother Lewis Sorrells.

The family received friends on Friday Sept. 27 at the Pickens First Baptist Church Fellowship Building with funeral services following in the church sanctuary. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Ave, Liberty, SC 29657 or to The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, Pickens First Baptist Church, 406 E Main St, Pickens, SC 29671.

