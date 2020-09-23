1/
Susie Woods
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CENTRAL — Susie Woods, 56, of Central, S.C., passed away at the Rainey Hospice Home of Anderson, S.C., on Sept. 18, 2020.

She was born in Anderson, S.C., on July 23, 1964 to the late Harry and Janice Barnes. Susie was an alum of Daniel High School.

Susie is survived by her husband, Waco Woods; a sister, Marie Talley; a brother, Joey Barnes; a brother, Tim Barnes; a brother, Frank Barnes and a brother, Scott Barnes.

There is no public memorial being held, the family is having a private service in Susie's honor.

Susie loved her dogs; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Animal Hospital in Oconee County (864-972-9906)

Obituary is submitted as a courtesy to the family of Susie Woods by Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved