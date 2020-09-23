CENTRAL — Susie Woods, 56, of Central, S.C., passed away at the Rainey Hospice Home of Anderson, S.C., on Sept. 18, 2020.

She was born in Anderson, S.C., on July 23, 1964 to the late Harry and Janice Barnes. Susie was an alum of Daniel High School.

Susie is survived by her husband, Waco Woods; a sister, Marie Talley; a brother, Joey Barnes; a brother, Tim Barnes; a brother, Frank Barnes and a brother, Scott Barnes.

There is no public memorial being held, the family is having a private service in Susie's honor.

Susie loved her dogs; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Animal Hospital in Oconee County (864-972-9906)

